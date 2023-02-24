Miguel Almiron says his new Newcastle contract is "a reward" for the hard work he has put in after signing a new three-and-a-half-year-deal with the club.

The 29-year-old has scored 10 goals Premier League this season, more than his previous four seasons combined.

"I felt at home at Newcastle from the beginning. I've felt very welcomed and I feel like part of the family, so I am very happy to stay here and I am going to keep giving everything on the pitch to thank the people of Newcastle," he told the club website.

"The truth is that I've worked really hard since I came to Newcastle to improve my level and to be where I am at the moment, and I also thank the staff and my team-mates, who have helped me a lot during these four years. I think this is a reward for that hard work and I am very happy.

"On Sunday, we have a very important match and while the new contract makes me really happy, the most important thing is that we celebrate this contract with a victory on Sunday."