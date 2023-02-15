Arsenal v Manchester City: Team news

Arsenal remain without long-term absentees Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny, while Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe lack match fitness.

Manager Mikel Arteta could name the same team in a seventh consecutive league match.

Manchester City will continue to assess injury doubt Erling Haaland, boss Pep Guardiola has said.

The striker was withdrawn at half-time on Sunday following a collision with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Defender John Stones is still out with a thigh problem.

You can listen to the match live tonight with David James and Ben Mee offering punditry on BBC Radio Manchester. Just click here for the full commentary.

