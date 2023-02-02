Brendan Rodgers says Leicester had a "really positive window" despite missing out on Leeds’ Jack Harrison on deadline day.

The Foxes were heavily linked with a £20m move for the midfielder and it was reported he even made the trip to Leicester and spoke to Rodgers only for the deal to fall through.

"It was surprising that the player was going to be available in the first instance. Then when it gets as far as it did - I met him and spoke to him - of course it is difficult,” Rodgers said.

"It’s something that didn’t happen. Other than that, I’m really happy with the players we brought in. We’ll go with the players we have brought in. For us it is a really positive window."

Prior to Harrison's deal falling through, Leicester had already managed the signing of forward Tete on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk until the end of the season.

Rodgers added: "I am delighted. He is a very talented young player and has done very well at Shakhtar and Lyon. Very strong and very committed. He’s settled in very well. He’s shown his qualities already.

"He’s good in one-v-ones. He secures the ball very well. His touch is immaculate. He’s got a great idea of football. He threatens the back-line and has an eye for goal. The club did great. He’s tough too. Any Brazilian I’ve worked with, they have that love of football."