Heavy defeat to Motherwell 'still lingering' as Baldwin eyes revenge

Ross County are out to avenge their 5-0 home hammering by Motherwell in October and further bolster their survival bid, says captain Jack Baldwin.

Malky Mackay's men are four points off the bottom after last week's rout of Dundee United and can move level with ninth-place Motherwell if they make it back-to-back wins on Saturday.

“We’re off the back of a great result, confidence is high," said defender Baldwin.

“We’ve taken a point against Motherwell down at their place since that tough result here, but that’s always lingering in the back of our mind.

“It’s one we want to put right and one we will do everything we can to make sure we are at the right end of it this time.

“It’s one that if we win we know we’ll be right up in the mix again. It’s going to be another tough game but one we’re really looking forward to."