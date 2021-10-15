Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City host Burnley on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

He responded to Raheem Sterling's comments to the Financial Times by saying the England international is an important player, but that no-one can be guaranteed a certain amount of minutes. He added: "I have to decide what is best for the team";

No player will be treated differently. "I have to treat Kevin De Bruyne the same as Cole Palmer," said Guardiola;

He joked about how he was never dropped from the first team so cannot sympathise what it was like not to be picked - later adding that actually being dropped helped to educate him on improving;

Ferran Torres is obviously missing for Saturday with his foot injury, but Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko are back in the frame.

