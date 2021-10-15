BBC Sport

Guardiola on Sterling, treating players equally and team news

Published

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City host Burnley on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

  • He responded to Raheem Sterling's comments to the Financial Times by saying the England international is an important player, but that no-one can be guaranteed a certain amount of minutes. He added: "I have to decide what is best for the team";

  • No player will be treated differently. "I have to treat Kevin De Bruyne the same as Cole Palmer," said Guardiola;

  • He joked about how he was never dropped from the first team so cannot sympathise what it was like not to be picked - later adding that actually being dropped helped to educate him on improving;

  • Ferran Torres is obviously missing for Saturday with his foot injury, but Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko are back in the frame.

Follow all of Friday’s Premier League news conferences