Tottenham are deciding whether to move for Juventus and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 22. (4-4-2, via Sun), external

Spurs are leading the race to sign AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, but will have to battle with Paris St-Germain for the 25-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has decided forward Steven Bergwijn still has a future at the club, despite interest from clubs overseas. (Sky Sports), external

