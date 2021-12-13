Rangnick on Brentford, next steps & Martial

Brentford are "another high intensity team, maybe more physical even than Norwich were. We need to be aware and prepare for that different level of intensity."

Some players are returning from injury and may be available for Tuesday, including Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Edinson Cavani.

The win over Norwich was important as the side look to continue "taking next steps". Rangnick says making those changes is easy when you are winning games. "Norwich was the third consecutive win in this season and the second clean sheet. Those are the things we can build up upon."