Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is set to return on Saturday in a pre-season friendly after recovering from a fractured skull he suffered at Arsenal in November.

Jimenez was cleared to return in May but it was decided not to risk him for the final game of the Premier League season against Manchester United.

It was also decided that the Mexico international would miss the Olympic Games.

The forward was taken to hospital after a clash of heads with defender David Luiz during their 2-1 victory over the Gunners.

Jimenez will wear protective head gear for Saturday's game against Crewe and will continue to do so for the remainder of his career.

