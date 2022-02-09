Lawro's predictions: Norwich v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Norwich have not just improved, they have started winning games - which must be a real boost after their results earlier in the season.

Counting the FA Cup, the Canaries have won four of their past five, when they had only managed three victories in their previous 21 matches.

Crystal Palace are ticking along quite nicely in mid-table but I actually fancy Norwich to win again. They are creating chances, are full of confidence and Dean Smith is showing everyone what a good manager he is.

James's prediction: 1-2

Vieira is doing a great job at Palace. I can't help but feel this might be a bit of an audition for him becoming Arsenal manager a bit later down the line.

