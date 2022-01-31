Your deadline day hopes for Newcastle

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Newcastle so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Eddie Howe.

Here are some of your comments:

Matt: Guimaraes is ideal and his arrival will allow another attacking mid to play at no 10. Alli or Lingard on loan. A mobile striker like Origi or Zapata would add extra dimension. Krafth, Hendrick, Gayle, Ritchie, M Longstaff, Clarke need to go.

Sean: We need Premier League experienced players who can come in and make an instant impact. If Alli is the player of his early years, he will be a good signing and if Lingard puts pressure on Manchester United that could happen but we need centre-back in at least.

David: Guimaraes is exactly what we're missing through the middle. I'm not too excited about Dan Burn, but at this point I'd take Titus Bramble over what we have. I seem to be one of the few who'd take Alli over Lingard. If we get these done, best window we've had in almost a decade.

Rob: Not good enough to keep them in the Premier League, but I hope I'm proved wrong.

Carl: All clubs are gonna hike the prices when Newcastle enter the race to sign their players. I understand not wanting to be held to ransom, but I think without at least two new centre-halves, and maybe a new left-back we will be playing Championship football next season, we need to bite the bullet and pay to stay in the Premier League.

