Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Christian Benteke has no intention of leaving Crystal Palace this month amid reports that there is interest from Burnley in signing the striker.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year deal last season and has featured regularly for Patrick Vieira's side this season, starting 11 games and scoring four goals with another nine appearances coming from the bench.

Benteke does have competition at Selhurst Park with Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta also options to start up front for the Eagles, but he is happy at the club.

Burnley are looking for a replacement striker following the sale of Chris Wood to Newcastle.