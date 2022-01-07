'What do you expect the manager to do when a player is thinking of leaving?'
- Published
Skip twitter post
💬 “A couple of conversations with him, he told me what he thought, so what do you expect the manager to do when a player is thinking about to leave?”— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) January 7, 2022
🗣 Rafa Benitez has been talking about Lucas Digne and how the player told him that he wants to leave #EFC
🔊 Sound ON pic.twitter.com/lUEynmS7YK
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post