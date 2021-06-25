Newcastle are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina this summer, having scouted the 27-year-old Gabon international during his loan spell at Fulham last season. (Chronicle), external

The Magpies are also said to be monitoring French defender William Saliba, 20, who is again poised to leave Arsenal on loan and has attracted a number of suitors across Europe. (Footmercato - in French), external

Newcastle's 21-year-old English midfielder Matty Longstaff is wanted by Norwich City, Middlesbrough and West Brom, as well as Belgian side Anderlecht. (Chronicle), external

