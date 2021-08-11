Arsenal want to keep defender Rob Holding, despite reported interest from Newcastle and Leicester. (Football.London)

The Gunners, along with Tottenham and Manchester United, are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, with the German champions wanting 10m euros (£8.5m) for the 27-year-old France international. (Bild - in German)

Arsenal also want to sign Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 24, from Borussia Monchengladbach, with Tottenham and Everton also interested. (Bild - in German)

Meanwhile, the Gunners are waiting for Martin Odegaard to decide on his Real Madrid future before pursuing a permanent deal for the 22-year-old Norway midfielder. (DefensaCentral, via Express)

