The future of Harry Kane was one of the subjects discussed in the latest Football Daily podcast.

"I think he’s going," said former Liverpool and England defender Stephen Warnock. "Whether it’s a couple of players going in the opposite direction to help broker that deal, to make sure it works.

"Nuno Espirito Santo had the opportunity to come out and say directly ‘he’s not going’, but he didn’t. He skirted around it.

"I think Daniel Levy is just the type of man who will drag this out until the end of the window to make sure he gets every penny necessary to get the most out of this deal."

