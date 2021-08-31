We were quick - Orta

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta says the club moved swiftly to sign winger Dan James from Manchester United, more than two years after an initial bid collapsed.

Once James' availability became known Orta said that following multiple calls with the club chairman Andrea Radrizzani, chief executive Angus Kinnear and major investor San Francisco 49ers Enterprises, he "had a proper conversation again with the player to explain why we are here again."

"I need to say one thing, we need to be honest, that we had a lot of collaboration from Manchester United. Nobody was unfair, nobody tried to block the transfer, the representatives of Daniel James were quick with the paperwork and were not greedy."

Orta says James, 23, arrives at Elland Road with certain areas of his game to improve.

"I feel Daniel can add more numbers to his goals and assists. Obviously there are a lot of players there [at Manchester United], a different style which is more static in terms of building the action. We are more dynamic and that I feel can benefit his characteristics."

