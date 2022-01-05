BBC Sport

Your Burnley gossip round-up

Published

We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Burnley transfer gossip to drop so far:

  • The Clarets are planning to launch a bid for Everton's Mason Holgate in the hope that the 25-year-old can bolster their defence, which has conceded 27 goals so far this season. (Sportsmole), external

  • Burnley have shown interest in Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien but Leeds, who have said they could be prepared to pay the Terriers' £15m asking price, are among the clubs interested and may also face competition from Newcastle, Wolves and Norwich. (Burnley Express), external

  • Ten senior players' contracts are due to run out at the end of the season - including James Tarkwoski and Ben Mee - so could much of Burnley's January business actually be in tying down their existing players?

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.