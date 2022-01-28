Transfer news: Southampton face competition for Broja

Southampton are set to face competition for the permanent signature of Armando Broja from West Ham United. (Football Insider), external

Everton, Leeds United and Wolves are also interested in signing Broja, who Southampton want to keep beyond the current campaign. (Teamtalk), external

The Saints are also interested in Manchester City midfielder James McAtee with a number of Premier League clubs also tracking the 19-year-old. (Teamtalk), external

