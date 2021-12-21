Frank on player health, Carabao Cup and carrying on with football

After 10 days without action, Frank says his Brentford side are now better equipped to field a team: "We are in a fine place. Having the games cancelled [against Manchester United and Southampton] has helped us massively. We closed the training ground, had no positive tests yesterday and today, and we're in a good place for this one."

On reaching the quarter-finals for the second successive season: "This is a massive opportunity for us. It's not a free hit - we want to go all the way."

Frank called for a full round of Premier League fixtures to be postponed last week, but clubs decided on Monday not to do this: "We almost had that with seven games last weekend. Across society, and also in football, we need to try to do things as normally as possible. We all want to carry with on with football - it's about being adaptable."

On the mental health of his players and the club staff amid the Covid pandemic: "The players are the most high profile but we also need to consider our staff. There isn't a team without a fantastic staff behind them, and we need to think about them more sometimes."