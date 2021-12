Brentford's match against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, 15 January has been moved to Sunday, 15 January at 14:00 GMT.

The match has been changed after the dates for the Carabao Cup semi-finals were confirmed, with the Reds playing Arsenal on Thursday, 13 January.

The Bees played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Jurgen Klopp's side in the reverse fixture in September.