Zenit St Petersburg v Chelsea - confirmed team news

Thomas Tuchel has made eight changes to the Chelsea side from Saturday's league defeat to West Ham.

Mason Mount, Andreas Christensen and Reece James retain their places.

Striker Romelu Lukaku starts after returning from injury, alongside Saul Niguez and Malang Sarr.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, James, Mount, Barkley, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Lukaku.

Subs: Bettinelli, Mendy, Alonso, Rudiger, Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech.