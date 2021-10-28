Ranieri on forgetting Everton, King & the attitude of his players
Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio
Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Watford’s match against Southampton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Hornets boss:
Danny Rose is available after a calf injury but they are still trying to improve his general fitness. "He's not fit 100%. He's working very, very hard. I hope he can improve day by day";
Ranieri has "forgotten" the 5-2 win at Everton and is concentrating on Southampton. "We have to continue in this way. Of course I was satisfied but after I think immediately about Southampton";
There was lots of focus on Joshua King and Ranieri continues to be impressed: "It surprised me. I didn't remember him very, very well. Well done to him but not (just) for the hat-trick - how he played, he held the ball and he gave time to other team-mates";
Ranieri highlighted how the manner of the performance against Everton impressed him as much as the three points: "I was very satisfied. The result is important but more important is the attitude. How do you fight until the end";
Defender Kiko Femenia is still a doubt with a hip injury and Emmanuel Dennis is suspended - "We will miss him but I'm sure the replacement can do well"