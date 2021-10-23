Brighton v Man City: Confirmed team news

Manchester City make two changes from the midweek Champions League win at Club Bruges as Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan come in for Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

There is no place in the squad for Raheem Sterling.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Grealish, Foden Jesus.

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Edozie, Palmer.