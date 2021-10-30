Liverpool v Brighton - confirmed team news

Brighton make three changes to the side that went down 4-1 to Manchester City last weekend.

Yves Bissouma makes his first start since 19 September after a knee injury, while Enock Mwepu makes his second league start of the season.

Shane Duffy also returns to the side while Dan Burn, who is injured, Pascal Gross and Neal Maupay drop to the bench.

Adam Lallana starts against his old club.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, Moder, Lallana, March, Bissouma, Mwepu, Trossard.

Substitutes: Lamptey, Webster, Maupay, Mac Allister, Gross, Steele, Locadia, Roberts, Sarmiento.