Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Everton's defeat at Wolves last night made it three losses in a row for manager Rafa Benitez and ramps up the importance of the meeting with Spurs at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Spurs will also be under the new management of Antonio Conte so this is a dangerous fixture for Everton and Benitez in a poor run.

Benitez will always be under a certain amount of pressure at Everton as the relationship with some fans is so fragile because of his association with Liverpool but he has suffered some cruel luck with injuries.

He has lost key players right down the spine of his team in defender Yerry Mina, outstanding midfield man Abdoulaye Doucoure and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored three times in the first three games this season.

Ben Godfrey, arguably Everton's best player last season, has admitted he was hit hard by the effects of Covid-19 which forced him to miss the opening games.

It should also be remembered Benitez has only been given £1.7m to spend so far and his new buys Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have been among Everton's best performers this season.

Fan pressure, as we have seen with Nuno Espirito Santo at Spurs, is always a crucial factor in the equation but if Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was going to cave in to fan pressure it is highly unlikely he would have made the contentious appointment of Benitez in the first place.