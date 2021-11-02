Malmo v Chelsea - confirmed team news
- Published
Thomas Tuchel makes three changes to the Chelsea side that won 3-0 at Newcastle on Saturday. Reece James, who scored twice in that match, drops to the bench, with Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante also making way.
In come club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Strikers Romelu Lukau and Timo Werner remain out with ankle and hamstring injury respectively, while Mason Mount again misses out because of a non-Covid-19 illness.
But American attacker Christian Pulisic is on the bench and has not featured for his club since the first Premier League weekend of the season.
Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Chilwell, Chalobah, James, Sarr, Vale, Niguez, Barkley, Pulisic.
Malmo make four changes to the starting 11 that began the 4-0 loss to Thomas Tuchel's side in the last Champions League matchday.
Striker Antonio Colak is their main threat and top goalscorer. He scored both goals in their 2-1 second leg win over Rangers back in the third qualifying round in August.
Malmo are playing their 11th game in this competition after fighting through four rounds of qualifying, but they have been on the end of three heavy defeats in the group phase.
Malmo: Dahlin, Rieks, Rakip, Nielsen, Brorsson, Pena, Ahmedhodzic, Nanasi, Innocent, Berget, Colak.
Subs: Ellborg, Diarra Diawara, moisander, Eile, Larsson, Lewicki, Gwargis, Nalic, Birmancevic, Abubakari.