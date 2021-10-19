Club Bruges 1-5 Man City: Guardiola urges patience over Palmer

Judging by his latest comments, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola must be as good a chef as he is a football manager.

After watching 19-year-old Cole Palmer become the latest City academy graduate to grab the headlines by scoring his first Champions League goal against Club Bruges on Tuesday, Guardiola compared player development to cooking.

"The people in this world want things immediately, quick, but everything needs time," he said.

"You cannot cook a good dish if you don't spend time in the kitchen. So, take time."

Palmer had only been on the pitch for two minutes when he produced a brilliant finish for City's fourth in their 5-1 win in Belgium.