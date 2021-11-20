Aston Villa v Brighton: Confirmed team news
Steven Gerrard has named the first Aston Villa XI of his tenure and there are three changes from their last outing, a 1-0 defeat by Southampton before the international break.
In come Ezri Konsa, Jacob Ramsey and Danny Ings, with Axel Tuanzebe, Anwar El Ghazi and Leon Bailey making way for the hosts.
Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, McGinn, Buendía, Watkins, Nakamba, Ings, Ramsey.
Brighton are forced into a change in goal after Robert Sanchez's sending off last time out, with Jason Steele coming into the side.
Graham Potter makes four changes in total, with Adam Webster, Pascal Gross and Jakub Moder also coming into the side.
Joel Veltman, Solly March and Enock Mwepu all drop out.
Brighton XI: Steele, Lamptey, Cucurella, Duffy, Webster, Dunk, Bissouma, Moder, Trossard, Gross, Lallana.