Man City v Burnley: Confirmed team news

Raheem Sterling is recalled to make only his third Premier League start of the season for Manchester City, who also hand a first club appearance of the campaign to defender John Stones.

Sterling gets the nod in in a City attack missing the injured Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus who, like goalkeeper Ederson, is unavailable after playing for Brazil in the early hours of Friday.

Zack Steffen is between the sticks for only his second league start for City, who in total make five changes from the team that drew with Liverpool before the international break. Nathan Ake and Riyad Mahrez are the other players who come in, while Jack Grealish is among those who drop to the bench.

Man City XI: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez

Subs: Carson, Walker, Dias, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer, Slicker