Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans is being watched by Real Madrid, Barcelona and and Manchester United as Leicester try to tie down the 24-year-old to a new contract. (AS - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, the Foxes also made contact with Serie A side Sassuolo about Italy winger Domenico Berardi, 27, over a possible January transfer move. (Leicester Mercury), external

