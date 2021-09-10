Klopp on internationals, Van Dijk & Trent

Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before his side's Premier League trip to Leeds on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:

On the ban on players not released for international duty, he says: "we still don't know who we can line up" and it means Liverpool could be without Alisson and Fabinho - plus Roberto Firmino, who is ruled out of the Elland Road game with an injury;

The players were not given permission to join their national side for their World Cup qualifiers as there were no exemptions on quarantine rules and Klopp says "the real punishment is for the players as they love to play and that is not OK";

He adds that there is still a global pandemic and that clubs must be on top of it until the end of the pandemic;

Klopp confirms Virgil Van Dijk is "fine" for Leeds after an injury scare for the Netherlands;

On Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in midfield for England, Klopp says "there is no need to make him a midfielder" as his position changes all the time for his club.

