Norwich v Leeds: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Norwich have won four of their six Premier League meetings with Leeds (one draw, one loss), though this is their first game against each other in the competition since May 1995 – a 2-1 win for Leeds that confirmed Norwich’s relegation.
Leeds have lost just one of their last five away league games against Norwich (two wins, two draws), winning 3-0 in their last visit to Carrow Road in the Championship in August 2018.
Since their return to the Premier League last season, Leeds are unbeaten in all eight of their league games against sides in the relegation zone (six wins, two draws). However, they have failed to win either such match so far this season, drawing 1-1 with both Burnley and Newcastle.