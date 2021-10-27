Norwich v Leeds: Head-to-head stats

Norwich have won four of their six Premier League meetings with Leeds (one draw, one loss), though this is their first game against each other in the competition since May 1995 – a 2-1 win for Leeds that confirmed Norwich’s relegation.

Leeds have lost just one of their last five away league games against Norwich (two wins, two draws), winning 3-0 in their last visit to Carrow Road in the Championship in August 2018.