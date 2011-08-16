Cornwall runner Annabel Gummow aims for European gold

Gummow started long-distance running in 2005

Cornish distance runner Annabel Gummow has said she is targeting a gold medal at the European Cross Country championships in December.

Gummow, 17, won 5000m bronze at the European Under-20 championships in July and is now on the hunt for more medals.

She told BBC Cornwall: "My coach and I reckon that if everything goes well then I could win the gold.

"It's about waiting to see how the next couple of weeks of training go and taking it from there really."

She added: "Obviously I respect everyone else who could win the gold too."

The Truro-based athlete spends most of her time training in Cornwall but has recently taken some time to rest.

"I've just taken three weeks off and have just got back from a trip camping with my family.

"I've always got a long term goal in mind and the 2016 Olympics would be a massive goal and I believe that if I keep progressing, stay injury-free and everything goes well I'd like to go there.

"But you can't say too much because you don't know how you're going to progress and you just have to work day by day really."