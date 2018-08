Victoria Pendleton is delighted to make amends for Saturday's eighth-place sprint finish and win keirin gold at track cycling's European Championships.

Pendleton says she had to "move on" from her performance in the sprint and be relaxed and confident in order to clinch the kerin title.

The 31-year-old adds that her main focus is now the Olympic test event at the London World Cup in February, where she hopes to be on "fighting form".