Dai Greene: World Championships in sight after Birmingham win

Dai Greene believes he is rediscovering his form at the right time as he looks to retain his world 400m hurdles title in Moscow next month.

The 27-year-old claimed his first victory of 2013 on Saturday at the British Championships in Birmingham.

Bath-based Greene also ran a season's best of 48.66 seconds.

"Training was a bit disturbed at the start of the outdoor season, but it's come together at the right time," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

"Last year I dropped off in one or two sessions - I'd have a really good day and then not such a good day - but at the moment I'm very steady and I'm getting better week on week."

Welshman Greene was captain of Britain's athletics team at London 2012 but just missed out on a medal when he finished fourth, and has been dogged by injury and illness since then.

He had a double hernia operation last winter and a virus hindered his preparations for the European Team Championships and Diamond League meeting in Birmingham last month.

But Saturday's victory has put him back on course as he looks to replicate his world gold medal in Daegu, South Korea, in 2011.

"I felt the race itself was good in parts but I feel like I can go a lot faster," he added.

"It was nice to run a season's best and to be UK champion again.

"The objective now is to go Moscow and defend my title. I feel like I'm in better shape than I was last year so fingers crossed for that."