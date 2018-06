Britain's Olympic bronze medallist Robbie Grabarz says he knew it would be difficult to win a medal after finishing eighth in the high jump final in Moscow.

Grabarz bowed out of the competition early on failing to clear 2.32m, with Ukraine's Bohdan Bondarenko claiming gold at 2.41m.

Injury hampered Grabarz's preparations for the World Championships so he declares himself happy to have just made the final.

