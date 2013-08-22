Media playback is not supported on this device Diamond League: LaShawn Merritt and David Oliver win in Stockholm

American LaShawn Merritt strolled to victory in his first race since winning the world 400m title, coming home 0.6 seconds clear of the field in the Stockholm Diamond League meeting.

His time of 44.69 was almost a second off his Moscow effort, but left Dominican Luguelin Santos well beaten.

Merritt's fellow world champion David Oliver won the 110m hurdles with Britain's William Sharman third.

But Briton Chris Tomlinson was seventh in the long jump with 7.87m.

His leap matched that registered by British Olympic champion Greg Rutherford in Moscow.

ahead of him for the World Championships after neither achieved the qualifying standard.

In a tweet that was later deleted, he had claimed the decision was based on "media profile and not current athletic form".

Sharman when he missing selection for London 2012, but, after finishing fifth in Moscow, he again showed he could contend with the world's best.

"It's encouraging," he told BBC Sport after finishing just one hundredth of a second off second-placed Sergey Shubenkhov in 13.36 seconds.

"I'm starting to get things right with my seven strides [into the first flight of hurdles]. I am still learning from David Oliver. He gets it right and he is the man we are all going for,"

The home crowd were disappointed in the final event of the evening as Swedish 1500m world champion Abeba Aregawi failed in her attempt to beat the national 800m record.

She finished back in sixth as world champion Eunice Sum, of Kenya, held off the late challenge of American Alysia Montano down the home straight.

The Czech Republic's Zuzana Hejnova and New Zealand's Valerie Adams both followed up their victories in Moscow. Hejnova won the 400m hurdles and Adams the shot put.

But Kenya's Asbel Kiprop was upset in the men's 1500m. The world champion finished down in fifth as Djibouti's Ayanleh Souleiman took a hard-fought race.

Ethiopia's Meseret Defar, four-times world indoor champion, clinched the 3000m in 8.30.29 - the fastest time in the world this year.