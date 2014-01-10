BBC Sport - Sportswomen 'fear' pregnancy, Denise Lewis claims

Sportswomen reveal pregnancy 'fear'

Sportswomen Denise Lewis and Gail Emms said they feared the impact pregnancy would have on their careers.

The comments came after Olympic Gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill announced she would miss the Commonwealth games because of her pregnancy.

Former heptathlete Lewis told BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire: "Some people really do wait until the end of their career as there is a certain amount of fear."

Emms, who retired from Badminton after having children, said: "I had to wait until I was ready to say enough is enough."

Top videos

Audio

Sportswomen reveal pregnancy 'fear'

Video

Arsenal legends Pires and Wright pay homage to 'teacher' Wenger

Video

'Arsene Who?' - How Wenger revolutionised Arsenal

Video

Dzeko reveals Champions League texts to Salah

Video

Premier League managers pay tribute to Wenger

Video

No home advantage at Wembley for semi-final - Dier

Video

'Arsenal in better place thanks to Wenger'

Video

I hope Wenger doesn't retire from football - Mourinho

Video

'Emotional' Wilson on 'great' Wenger

Video

Beckham, Berbatov & Keane - Great Man Utd v Spurs goals

Video

Football needs Wenger - Guardiola

Top Stories