Sportswomen Denise Lewis and Gail Emms said they feared the impact pregnancy would have on their careers.

The comments came after Olympic Gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill announced she would miss the Commonwealth games because of her pregnancy.

Former heptathlete Lewis told BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire: "Some people really do wait until the end of their career as there is a certain amount of fear."

Emms, who retired from Badminton after having children, said: "I had to wait until I was ready to say enough is enough."