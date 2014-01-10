BBC Sport - Sportswomen 'fear' pregnancy, Denise Lewis claims
Sportswomen reveal pregnancy 'fear'
Sportswomen Denise Lewis and Gail Emms said they feared the impact pregnancy would have on their careers.
The comments came after Olympic Gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill announced she would miss the Commonwealth games because of her pregnancy.
Former heptathlete Lewis told BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire: "Some people really do wait until the end of their career as there is a certain amount of fear."
Emms, who retired from Badminton after having children, said: "I had to wait until I was ready to say enough is enough."