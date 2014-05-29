BBC Sport - Katie Kirk relieved to get Commonwealth time
Kirk relieved to get Commonwealth time
- From the section Athletics
Northern Ireland athlete Katie Kirk can look ahead to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after achieving the qualifying standard.
Kirk recorded a time of 2:02.97 in Watford, taking more than two seconds off her best outdoor time for the 800 metres.
As an 18 year old, Kirk from Holywood in County Down, was one of seven young UK athletes who lit the flame at the opening ceremony for the Olympics in London.