In-form Lynsey Sharp achieves personal best

European 800m champion Lynsey Sharp recorded a new personal best time as she finished fourth at the PBK Games in the Netherlands.

The race was won by the USA's Brenda Martinez, who took bronze at last year's World Championships in Moscow.

Sharp's time of 2:00:09 was more than two seconds better than the Scots' best for the season.

The 23-year-old, returning following injury problems, made the Commonwealth Games qualifying time last month.