Oscar Pistorius: Diamond League promoter rules out future invite

Pistorius will be sentenced on 13 October

Oscar Pistorius is unlikely to be welcome at future Diamond League events, a promoter of the series says.

Pistorius was found guilty of culpable homicide after a judge ruled he killed girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp by mistake.

The 27-year-old faces up to 15 years in jail, although the judge could suspend the sentence or only impose a fine, allowing him to compete again.

Asked if he would invite Pistorius, Brussels Diamond League chief Wilfried Meert said: "I don't think so, no."

Media playback is not supported on this device Oscar Pistorius could still compete at Rio Paralympics

Meert believes his stance on the six-time Paralympic gold medallist, who will be sentenced on 13 October, will be shared by other Diamond League promoters.

He said: "Having met quite a lot of them recently, once in a while the conversation turned to the Pistorius case and I don't think there are many around that will accept him again in their meet."

The International Paralympic Committee has already stated that the South African will be allowed to compete at the 2016 Paralympic Games if he is not in jail.

But Meert, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek programme, added: "There will always be so much doubt around him.

"He is not the kind of person you want to make a promotion for our sport."

Pistorius made history by becoming the first amputee sprinter to compete at the Olympics when he took part in the 400m at London 2012.