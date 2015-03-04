Steph Twell added to Antrim International Cross Country field

Steph Twell won bronze in the 1500m at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi

Former winner Steph Twell will race in the Antrim International Cross Country event at Greenmount on 14 March.

Twell, who won the Antrim event as a 19-year-old six years ago, is back in form after being sidelined for two years because of ankle fractures.

The Aldershot athlete, who won 1500m bronze at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, helped Britain take European Cross Country team gold in December.

Thomas Ayeko, who won the men's race in 2013, will also compete in Antrim.

The Ugandan finished second behind World Cross Country champion Japhet Korir at Greenmount last year.

Korir, 21, was the first defending World Cross Country champion to compete in the Northern Ireland event.

Last year's Antrim men's winner Japhet Korir and runner-up Thomas Ayeko will both race again at Greenmount on 14 March

The Kenyan, who is not in his country's World Championship team, will again race at Greenmount.

The event will be held concurrently, with with financial constraints meaning Athletics Northern Ireland opted to stage the two meetings together.

Athletes will be competing for a prize fund of just under £10,000, with £1,650 going to the men's and women's winners.

Twell secured a hat-trick of European Junior Cross Country titles from 2006-8 before earning her Commonwealth Games medal when representing Scotland in 2010.

After a series of ankle fractures she returned in 2013 and finished seventh at the European Cross Country in December, helping Britain take team gold.