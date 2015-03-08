BBC Sport - European Indoor Championships: Dina Asher-Smith wins 60m semi-final
Asher-Smith wins 60m semi-final
Dina Asher-Smith progresses through to the women's 60m final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships after comfortably winning her semi-final heat.
The 19-year old crossed the line with a personal best time of 7.10 seconds, making her the second fastest qualifier.
Asher-Smith's Great Britain team-mate Rachel Johncock failed to qualify, despite a personal best time of 7.26 seconds.