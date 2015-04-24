London Marathon 2015: David Weir wants record seventh title

Media playback is not supported on this device London Marathon 2015: David Weir motivated by defeat

Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir says winning the London Marathon would mean more to him than success at Rio 2016.

Weir will compete for a record seventh title in Sunday's event, which doubles up as the IPC World Championships.

His last marathon victory came at London 2012, where he won four golds.

When asked whether Sunday's race or Rio meant more, Weir, 35, told BBC Sport: "It would be the seventh win, because of what I did at London 2012."

He continued: "It doesn't mean I wouldn't train my hardest to win another gold medal, but the London Marathon has been a part of me throughout my career.

"It's what got me into racing. It was the first race I saw on TV with wheelchairs. It was the first one I wanted to do, when I didn't know about Paralympics.

"It would mean so much to me."

David Weir (left) finished second behind Marcel Hug (centre) at last year's London Marathon

Commonwealth champion Weir finished the 2013 London Marathon in fifth and came a close second behind Switzerland's Marcel Hug last year.

The pair will go head-to-head again on Sunday and Weir says losing out to Hug in London, and earlier in the 2014 Lisbon half-marathon, will only spur him on.

"It takes losing badly to motivate me," said Weir. "And in Lisbon last year, I was beaten badly.

"Then it was only a month until London and I knew I had too much to catch up on.

"I wasn't far off, but I knew there was more in me. I had to really go back to basics to make sure I covered everything in training.

"That's what drives me on every day."

Weir comes into Sunday's race having beaten Hug in Lisbon last month and the pair were due to face each other in Boston last Monday. Weir did not compete, however, because of illness and Hug went on to triumph.

Meanwhile, fellow Briton Shelly Woods will attempt to win another London Marathon title in the women's race on Sunday where American Tatyana McFadden is aiming to continue her bid for a third Marathon grand slam in a row.

Blackpool racer Woods, 28, came sixth at last year's event after wins in 2007 and 2012.

"I'm fitter, faster and stronger and I can only take confidence in that and see what the race holds," she said. "The fire is burning and I'm hungry for some good performances. I know I'm not done."