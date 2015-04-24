London Marathon 2015 in numbers
-
- From the section Athletics
London Marathon 2015: Runners, records, water and weddings
Course records
Men's record: Wilson Kipsang, 2014: 2:04:29
Women's record: Paula Radcliffe, 2003: 2:15:35
750,00 bottles of water are distributed throughout the race
Wheelchair record
Kurt Fearnley from Australia holds the fastest time of 1:28:56 from the 2009 race.
David Weir is just one second behind him in second place from the same year.
40,000 Pink Lady apples are used for the goody bags for finishers
Celebrity Runners
Jenson Button - Former F1 world champion
Lindsey Russell - Blue Peter presenter
James Toseland - Double world superbike champion
2,690 teachers are running - the most popular occupation taking part
2015 applicants
51,696 accepted runners from 172,888 applicants
Gender breakdown
31,453 men and 20,243 women
Laura Harvey and Paul Elliott are getting hitched on the route!
The Londoners wanted to do something different for their big day, and will be holding a service at the 13-mile stage.
100+ Guinness World Record attempts will take place this year
This includes "the fastest marathon wearing high heels" and "the fastest marathon dressed as a framed painting" (Mona Lisa).