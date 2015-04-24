London Marathon 2015 in numbers

From the section

London Marathon 2015: Runners, records, water and weddings

Course records

Men's record: Wilson Kipsang, 2014: 2:04:29

Women's record: Paula Radcliffe, 2003: 2:15:35

750,00 bottles of water are distributed throughout the race

Wheelchair record

Kurt Fearnley from Australia holds the fastest time of 1:28:56 from the 2009 race.

David Weir is just one second behind him in second place from the same year.

40,000 Pink Lady apples are used for the goody bags for finishers

Celebrity Runners

Jenson Button - Former F1 world champion

Lindsey Russell - Blue Peter presenter

James Toseland - Double world superbike champion

2,690 teachers are running - the most popular occupation taking part

2015 applicants

51,696 accepted runners from 172,888 applicants

Gender breakdown

31,453 men and 20,243 women

Laura Harvey and Paul Elliott are getting hitched on the route!

The Londoners wanted to do something different for their big day, and will be holding a service at the 13-mile stage.

100+ Guinness World Record attempts will take place this year

This includes "the fastest marathon wearing high heels" and "the fastest marathon dressed as a framed painting" (Mona Lisa).