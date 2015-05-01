IAAF World Relays: GB runners target Olympic spots in Bahamas

GB's Margaret Adeoye, Shana Cox, Kelly Massey, and Eilidh Child celebrate finishing third in the European Athletics Championships 4x400m final in August 2014

Great Britain's relay runners will aim to secure Olympic Games qualification at this weekend's World Relay Championships in the Bahamas.

Teams who qualify for, and complete, finals at the event in Nassau will be guaranteed a place in Rio next summer.

"It's really important to put a marker down and nail Olympic qualification," said 4x400m runner Eilidh Child, 28.

The GB contingent in Nassau will challenge in both men's and women's 4x100m and 4x400m.

"We've got a lot of depth now in the 400m so that can only improve the relay as well," Child's added.

Joining Child in the 4x400m team are fellow world bronze-medal winners Shana Cox and Margaret Adeoye, both 30, as well as 21-year-old Seren Bundy-Davies, after her double medal success at the European Indoor Championships in Prague in March.

"I've never raced at a world level before so I think that in itself is really unique for me," said Bundy-Davies.

The women's 4x100m team will also be taking part in qualification at this weekend's World Relay Championships

"The Americans have put out a really strong team including Sanya Richards-Ross so it'll be exciting to run against them."

The women's 4x100m team also looks strong with British record breakers Asha Philip, Ashleigh Nelson, Anyika Onuora and Bianca Williams included. The quartet set a new British record for the 4x100m in a time of 42.21 seconds at a Diamond League event in August 2014.

The men's 4x100m team will feature world indoor 60m champion Richard Kilty.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt will be the star attraction in the Thomas A Robinson Stadium as he is scheduled to run in the 4x100m and 4x200m.

Running against the Olympic and World Champion will be the United States's Justin Gatlin, who was the fastest man in the world throughout last year.

Also in the American 4x100m line-up is sprinter Tyson Gay, who Bolt recently said should have been banned for life after being found guilty of doping offences.