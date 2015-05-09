BBC Sport - Great City Games: Johnson-Thompson beaten by Beesley
KJT loses in dramatic finish
Meghan Beesley beats Katarina Johnson-Thompson in a Great Britain one-two in the women's 200m hurdles at the Great City Games in Manchester.
The British indoor pentathlon record holder looked certain to edge out Beesley but clipped the last hurdle to finish in second.
Eilidh Child, who won Commonwealth 400m hurdles silver in Glasgow last summer, failed to make an impact, finishing fourth.