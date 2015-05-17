Diamond League: Greg Rutherford seventh in Shanghai long jump

Greg Rutherford won gold in the long jump at the London 2012 Olympics

Britain's Greg Rutherford finished only seventh in the long jump at Sunday's Diamond League meeting in Shanghai.

The Olympic champion, 28, jumped 8.05m but endured four successive no jumps and ended well behind Russian Aleksandr Menkov's winning leap of 8.27m.

"I'm annoyed I kept fouling," said Rutherford, "but the run-up was moved back a metre to fit in my speed. Sadly I couldn't time it right."

Briton Jenny Meadows, 34, came fifth in the 800m in two minutes 1.37 seconds.

The standout performance came from Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare, beating a strong field in the women's 100m - including two Olympic champions in Veronica Campbell-Brown (fourth) and Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce (fifth) - in 10.98secs.

Meanwhile, Grenada's Olympic gold medallist Kirani James overpowered the 400m field to win by nearly a second, clocking 44.66secs.