Nick Hope and David McDaid host the best of Team GB's action from the inaugural European Games in Baku, Azerbaijian.

London 2012 gold medallists Nicola Adams and Jade Jones continue on their road to the 2016 Rio Olympics, whilst stars of the future like Amber Hill, Gordon Benson and Charlie Maddock stake their claim for a place at 2016's Games.

This is a BBC Two stream due to start at 10:30 BST.