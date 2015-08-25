World Championships 2015: Laura Muir delighted at 1500m finish
Britain's Laura Muir said she was delighted with her fifth place in the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships in Beijing.
In a strong field, Muir clocked 4:11.48 to finish behind world record holder Genzebe Dibaba, Commonwealth champion Faith Kipyegon, European champion Sifan Hassan and Ethiopia's Dawit Seyaum.
"I'm really pleased. That was such a tough field," said the Scot, 22.
"I think any other year I probably would have medalled."
Muir added: "I expected it to be hard - it's a championship final.
"There are so many girls in there, you don't know who is going to do what but I was prepared for a fast race or a slow race and I just worked on staying out of trouble.
"This is the first time I've done three rounds, so to have got three and done them well, my preparation for [the Rio Olympics] next year is good."
Muir - who was three seconds behind Ethiopian winner Dibaba - said she was pleased to have posted a good time in Beijing after missing out on the 800m final at last year's World Indoor Championships and not picking up a medal at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.
"I left last year so frustrated as I knew I could run so much better but it's great to have come here and have done well in the final," she added.